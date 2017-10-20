Nigeria: Dana Partners Project Pink Blue Initiative

In commemoration of the International Breast Cancer Awareness month, Dana Air and Project Pink Blue, a 'cancer -fighting' organisation have hosted the Pink October Walk, Race and Cycle against cancer at LTV/Radio Lagos Arena, Ikeja, Lagos.

The five kilometres cancer walk, which kicked off at LTV Arena, was led by breast cancer survivors, celebrities, officials of the Lagos state government and U.S. Embassy in Nigeria.

Commenting on Dana Air's support to the fight against cancer in Nigeria, the Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingley Ezenwa, said: "Breast cancer is said to be one of the deadliest of the cancers affecting women, and having constantly supported this fight against cancer for the past four years, only shows our commitment to the well being of our people.

"The response today has been fulfilling and we are delighted to have touched many lives positively with our constant support and commitment to this fight against cancer in Nigeria.

The whole essence of our support is to assist people to have access to the various screenings available free of charge and basically to ensure that more and more people are aware and to preach early detection."

The Executive Director of Project Pink blue, Runcie Chidebe, said most Nigerians don't go to the hospital except they are carried to there sick.

"This is a serious issue because some cancers do not show or have any symptoms. For instance, cervical cancer does not show any symptom till it's at later stages III or IV. We have a strong believe that we can defeat cancer but we require the right support and Dana Air has led the way by constantly supporting this fight and we urge others to join this fight as this way, we can win the flight."