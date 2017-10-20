The United States of America embassy in Lilongwe has warned its citizens in Malawi of a " large civil disturbance " in the southern region, advising them to take special care when visiting places as the 'bloodsuckers' saga is getting out of hand with its recent spread to commercial capital Blantyre .

On Thursday the country recorded two deaths as lynch mobs killed two people in Blantyre, as public hysteria grows over "blood-sucking vampires".

A message, issued on Thursday to US citizens in the country, warned them to "maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to enhance your personal security."

It advises the US citizens of a "large civil disturbance" disrupting traffic in Blantyre along Chileka Road near the intersection with the M1.

Malawi Police deployed multiple officers and utilized tear gas to disperse the crowd, but tensions remain high, the statement said.

In addition, Police reports a similar disturbance disrupted traffic in and around Kachere Township for several hours and resulted in significant damage to multiple vehicles.

US embassy said the the disturbances are related to fears in the community of persons attempting to steal blood--colloquially called "bloodsuckers."

" The U.S. Embassy has advised its staff there is potential for additional unrest in and around Blantyre and Zomba Districts over the next several days - particularly in the evening hours," reads the statement..

"While these disturbances are not directed at U.S. citizens, you should avoid areas of demonstrations, and exercise caution if in the vicinity of any large gatherings, protests, or demonstrations."

The Malawian president, Peter Mutharika, has been visiting parts of the country affected by the vampire scare, trying to prevent the deaths of innocent people.

The UN have blacklisted several districts in Malawi as dangerous zones for staffers and nationals. Earlier this month the UN pulled staff out of two districts in southern Malawi.