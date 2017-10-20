ZRP spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba Wednesday became emotional in the witness stand while testifying against a subordinate who called her an idiot for not condemning lawlessness.

Charamba told court that she never felt so insulted before and her subordinate, James Mabasa,'s alleged remarks showed that he had personal issues.

"To say I'm an idiot according to the dictionary it means I am an imbecile, ignorant, foolish and an ass," she said.

It was so annoying. My relatives and friends were calling me asking why one would call me an idiot. He misdirected his insult because the duties he indicated in his remarks are not my duties, if court could look into that."

Charamba told court that the remarks were also an insult to the commissioner general, Augustine Chihuri, who appointed her.

"I wonder how the commissioner general would appoint someone who is as incompetent and stupid as alleged," she said.

Mabasa denied the allegations saying Charamba was not the only public relations officer.

He was represented by his lawyer Ashiel Mugiya who also argued that Charamba was not the one who reported the case.

Under cross examination with Mugiya, Charamba confirmed that Assistant Inspector Paul Nyathi is the one who reported the case adding it was her constitutional right to have someone filing a report on her behalf.

The police boss said she was the only police officer in ZRP public relations department and the only Charity Charamba in the entire police force as such it was clear Mabasa was referring to her.

Charamba, who doesn't own a WhatsApp account, read the insult on her daughter's phone.

Mabasa landed in the dock after he allegedly sent the message to a Whatsapp group insulting Charamba.

Prosecutor Oscar Madhume alleges that he wrote, "The police used to hold meetings with magistrates and other law enforcement stakeholders to map a way forward, reducing lawlessness, but now it's the other way round, the public have meetings with lawyers on ways to disregard police. The public relations office is headed by an idiot, who doesn't know that she has to encourage the public to be compliant to the police."

The message was allegedly sent on WhatsApp group on May 15 this year before it was forwarded to CID Homicide by an anonymous person.

Reports say Mabasa has since been fired following allegations levelled against him.

He was based at Police General Headquarters (PGHQ).

It is state's case that investigations were carried out and revealed that the phone belonged to Mabasa and a follow-up was made, leading to his arrest at his workplace.

The court heard he was searched and the mobile phone he used to send the denigrating message was found in his possession and the message posted was also discovered in the phone.

It is alleged Mabasa tried to destroy his phone by smashing it on the floor in an effort to get rid of the message.