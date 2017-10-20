The second edition of Focus On Ability (FOA) Short Film Festival in Africa, a programme that celebrates skills and talents in people living disabilities will take place tomorrow at the National Rehabilitation Centre in Ruwa. The festival will consists of over 20 short films and documentaries drawn from all over the world. Participating countries include Zimbabwe, Uganda, Malawi and Australia.In an interview with this publication, event coordinator Ezekiel Manjenge said all is set for the one day film fete that will showcase unique short films. "Everything is now in place and we are encouraging people from all walks of life to come in their numbers for the event that is free of charge. We believe everyone will b inspired by the outstanding talents some disabled have because we know disability does not mean inability We will be showcasing some amazing short films and documentaries that help promote the skills and abilities of people with disabilities. Apart from the screenings, people will have the opportunity to enjoy some entertainment from different acts that will be there.

"This is a family event and we have come up with activities that will cater for everybody. We will have some acts schools like St Giles, Chaminuka House of Talents amongst others," said Manjenge. The event is organised by Ruth Pasi under her African Theatres Australia organisation, the festival is sponsored by Nova Employment Ltd with support from Dotito Moringa Tea Company, Spice Reign Media and Advertising Company and the Ministry of Public service and Social Welfare. FOA was established in 2008 in Australia and the festival was brought to Africa particularly in Zimbabwe last year.