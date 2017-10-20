Reigning Miss World Zimbabwe Chiedza Lorraine Mhosva yesterday left for China to join contestants from different parts of the world for the Miss World Competition. Mhosva said she was well prepared to represent Zimbabwe. "This is such an overwhelming experience and I am going to give my best," she said. "I have been in the boot camp since day one. They have taught me how to speak, they have taught me how to handle myself and now I have the skill I require to be at Miss World.

"I pray that I will make Zimbabwe proud. Mhosva thanked Miss World Zimbabwe Trust chairperson Mrs Marry Chiwenga for her support. I want to thank Mrs Chiwenga very much," she said. She is just an amazing person, she has such a kind heart and I am here all because of her. I want also to thank Zimbabweans for their support, as well as Miss World Zimbabwe Trust for their support."

Mrs Chiwenga said she was proud of Mhosva and she was confident that the Miss World title was coming to Zimbabwe. "When I look at her, I see a beautiful person and I am happy that she has made us proud by staying away from controversy both on social media and in newspapers," she said.

"She is leaving today and as Miss World Zimbabwe Trust, we will be following her in November to give her our support." Fly Africa also took the opportunity to pay air tickets for Mhosva. The company executive chairperson Mr Cassidy Mugwagwa said they wanted to give maximum support to the model so that she brings the title home.