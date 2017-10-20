19 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bankers Call for Removal of Interest Rate Caps

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Kenya Bankers Association is calling for the removal of interest rate capping, a year after it was passed into law.

KBA CEO Habil Olaka says the law has had adverse effects on the economy despite its good intentions.

Olaka said that the law, which was expected to provide low-cost credit and ultimately increase credit uptake has done the opposite as it has instead affected credit growth and discouraged financial inclusion. It was also expected to encourage a savings culture through increased deposits.

It was also expected to encourage a savings culture through increased deposits.

KBA, however, says that deposits - demand and fixed - have shown little evidence of being responsive to the intentions of the law.

At the same time, credit has been skewed towards secure and short-term market end, mainly away from household loans, and has shown a bias towards trade than investment loans.

"It is increasingly becoming evident that the expectations of the law are not being met. For instance, lenders are trading asset quality to portability that is tolerance of lower returns on government papers instead of lending to private sector even at the level of the cap. This is because crowding out is increasingly becoming prevalent," Olaka said.

In June 2017, for instance, while about 3.2 million loan applications were made, only about 1.1 million of loans were

disbursed, a 34 per cent success rate.

Jared Osoro, Director of Research and Policy at KBA added that the overall economy is hurting as a result of a worsened economic performance due to the undeniable link between credit to the private sector and output growth.

The cap was introduced at a time when credit growth was already declining, further exacerbating the credit squeeze.

Kenya

Ruling Party Sues Opposition Leaders Over Bid to Derail New Poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has sued opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.