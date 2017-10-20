19 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Odinga Meets With Wafula Chebukati

By Patrick Lang'at

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga on Thursday met with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati.

During a press briefing after coming out of the 40-minute meeting, Mr Odinga said resignation of commissioner Roselyn Akombe, and Tuesday's statement Mr Chebukati vindicates Nasa's position that the commission cannot hold credible election.

Mr Odinga rubbished claims that he is desperate for dialogue in order to push for a coalition government with Jubilee.

The Opposition leader said he only wants dialogue for the sake of peace in Kenya.

Mr Odinga, accompanied by his chief agent Musalia Mudavadi, said that Mr Chebukati will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday before making a decision on the upcoming repeat poll.

The electoral commission was on Thursday scheduled to meet with presidential candidates but the plan was adjourned to a later date.

The commission, in a text message to journalists, said it would communicate once the commission and the candidates mutually agree on a new date.

