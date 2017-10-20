Sudan: 25 Dead As Chad Camel Raiders Clash With West Darfur Posse

Kulbus / Kabkabiya — At least 25 people were killed and an unknown number wounded when armed camel rustlers from Chad clashed with a local rescue team in West Darfur this week. The situation in the area is reportedly still tense.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that the incident began on Monday when gunmen from neighbouring Chad stole camels belonging to Mattar Midkheir Awad at El Hatata area north of Kulbus in West Darfur.

A local rescue team managed to recover the camels on Tuesday after a clash that resulted in the death of three of the raiders. The thieves then launched a counter-attack; 15 raiders were killed, as well as eight members of the rescue posse.

Callers for the area say the situation as dangerous and tense, as there is no a large gathering and mobilisation of armed men in the area, but no government forces have responded.

They appealed to the police, government forces, and Unamid to intervene to avoid even more bloodshed.

Kabkabiya

At least six people were killed and three were wounded in clashes between militiamen in Kabkabiya in North Darfur. The incident led to the closure of Kabkabiya market for the whole of Tuesday as Rapid Support Forces (RSF) support at Kabkabiya market and its streets.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that the incidents were sparked when an armed group allegedly murdered two members of the Mahariya tribe and stole their motorcycles, five kilometres north of Kabkabiya on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, a crowd of Mahariya gathered to follow the trail of the assailants, which led to Um Delwa village, where there are forces of the border guards led by Seifu.

The sources said that Seifu denied any knowledge of the perpetrators. The two sides then exchanged fire. Six people died and three were wounded.

The sources said that a contingent of RSF in 14 vehicles arrived in the area to separate the two sides. The wounded were taken to Kabkabiya hospital.