Mauritania: Mauritian Digital Tech Enable Lists On JSE

Johannesburg — THE digital economy enabler, 4Sight Holdings Limited, has listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Incorporated in Mauritius, it listed in Non-Equity Investment Instruments sector of the JSE's alternative public equity exchange (AltX) board aimed at small and medium-sized companies. Donna Nemer, Director: Capital Markets at the JSE, said as an exchange, it was important to the JSE to contribute to creating more opportunities for small and medium-sized companies to raise capital and grow their businesses. "These companies are crucial to creating jobs, fostering innovation and pushing the South African economy forward," she said. 4Sight is the sixth company to list on AltX this year. Four companies have also migrated from AltX to the JSE's main board. 4Sight operates in telecommunications, media and property services industries, and utilising big data, machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology and data science capabilities. "We are the first technology company on the market that offers investors the opportunity to directly invest in the fourth industrial revolution,using new technologies such as machine learning, big data and AI," said Antonie van Rensburg, of CEO 4Sight. - CAJ News

