19 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Election of Area Administrators and Managing Directors

Keren — The administrative areas of Shebeq, Ad-Omar, Ashera, Ad-Fakai, Fana, Hashishai, Golia and Shengien, Hagaz sub-zone, elected area administrators and managing directors from 9 to 18 October.

According to report, 16 area administrators and managing directors as well as 40 village coordinators were elected replacing those who finished their terms.

The managing director of the sub-zone, Mr. Teklehaimanot Musaiel called on the residents to maintain cooperation with the new office holders. The newly elected citizens equally expressed readiness to serve with commitment.

The residents of administrative areas of Fana and Ad-Fakai expressing respect for the outgoing area administrators for their commitment called on the newly elected to serve the people that elected them with dedication.

