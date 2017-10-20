19 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Public Diplomacy Activities By National in Diaspora

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Italy and Qatar conducted different public diplomacy activities with a view to enhance their understanding on the objective situation and participation in the national development drives.

According to report, the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) branch in Italy conducted its congress on 14 and 15 October in the city of Firenze.

At the congress in which representatives from 12 Italian cities participated, the Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros gave briefing on the role women in the success of the national development programs and in ensuring social justice. He also wished a successful congress.

The participants on their part held extensive discussion on the three years activity report presented and elected an executive committee for three years term.

In the same vein, Mr. Ali Ibrahim, Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar conducted seminar to the Eritrean nationals residing in that country on the objective situation and on the condition of the nationals.

Indicating that the external hostilities against Eritrea has more consolidated the unity and resilience of the Eritrean people, Ambassador Ali said that development programs so far registered attest to that respect.

The participants called for the sustainability of such a seminar.

Eritrea

Effort to Augment Honey Production

The bee farmers association in Senafe sub-zone reported that the effort to boost honey production in the sub-zone is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.