19 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Effort to Augment Honey Production

Senafe — The bee farmers association in Senafe sub-zone reported that the effort to boost honey production in the sub-zone is registering commendable result.

The chairman of the association, Mr. Ibrahim Suleiman indicated that the farmers are producing from 6 to 10 kilos of honey from one traditional beehive and from 10 to 15 kilos from modern one and that effort is underway to expand the use of modern beehives.

The bee farmers on their part indicated that the climate condition in their area is conducive for bee farming and that they are supplying the market with honey at fair price.

Established in 2015 the bee farmers association has 106 members owning 275 traditional and 465 modern bee hives.

