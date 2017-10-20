Sudan: Tahani Commends Sudanese-Turkish Relations

Khartoum — Minister of Communications and Information Technology , Dr Tahani Abdalla has appre4xciated the level of progress of relations between Sudan and Turkey.

Receiving Sudan Ambassador to Turkey, Dr Yousif Al-Kordofani , Thursday, Dr Tahani said the Ministry is looking forward to developing cooperation with Turkey in areas of communications and information technologies, referring in this connection to role of Sudanese diplomacy in boosting joint cooperation with sisterly and friendly countries.

The Minister directed the Ministry departments to enlarge scope of cooperation with their Turkish counterparts within framework of cooperation protocols signed between the two countries and memorandums of understanding as well as pressing ahead with coordinationof stances at international forums.

The Ambassador heard briefing from the Ministry Officials on cooperation between Sudan and Turkey in area of communication and information technologies and level of implementation of memos of understanding.