19 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Tahani Commends Sudanese-Turkish Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Minister of Communications and Information Technology , Dr Tahani Abdalla has appre4xciated the level of progress of relations between Sudan and Turkey.

Receiving Sudan Ambassador to Turkey, Dr Yousif Al-Kordofani , Thursday, Dr Tahani said the Ministry is looking forward to developing cooperation with Turkey in areas of communications and information technologies, referring in this connection to role of Sudanese diplomacy in boosting joint cooperation with sisterly and friendly countries.

The Minister directed the Ministry departments to enlarge scope of cooperation with their Turkish counterparts within framework of cooperation protocols signed between the two countries and memorandums of understanding as well as pressing ahead with coordinationof stances at international forums.

The Ambassador heard briefing from the Ministry Officials on cooperation between Sudan and Turkey in area of communication and information technologies and level of implementation of memos of understanding.

Sudan

Six Years On, No Word On Kidnapped Critics

THE whereabouts of two Sudanese opposition politicians remain unknown six years after their abduction by state security… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.