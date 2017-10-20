19 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Affirms Support to Saudi Investments in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and Natioanl Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has underscored support and encouragement to Saudi Arabia investments in Sudan.

This came while he was receiving at the Council of Ministers , Thursday, delegation of Saudi businessmen led by Hussein Bahri.

Head of side of Sudan in the talks, Saud Al-Berair said the two sides held a joint meeting attended by five ministers of the economic sector and discussed problems impeding progress of Saudi investments in Sudan.

He unveiled that there are 100 Saudi companies have expressed desire to invest in Sudan over the coming five years according to Strategic Plan for Saudi Investments in Sudan.

He mentioned that a investment conference would be held in coming November with participation of Saudi businessmen and Gulf countries during which mega projects would announced.

Head of Saudi side , Hussein Bahri said Sudan is entering new stage after lifting US sanctions and incentives have become supportive not only in agricultural field but alos in area sof mining and petroleum.

He appreciated support he found from the First Vice-President and the concerned Ministers to remove obstacles barring investment.

Sa/sa

Sudan

Six Years On, No Word On Kidnapped Critics

THE whereabouts of two Sudanese opposition politicians remain unknown six years after their abduction by state security… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.