Sudan: FVP Affirms Support to Saudi Investments in Sudan

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and Natioanl Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has underscored support and encouragement to Saudi Arabia investments in Sudan.

This came while he was receiving at the Council of Ministers , Thursday, delegation of Saudi businessmen led by Hussein Bahri.

Head of side of Sudan in the talks, Saud Al-Berair said the two sides held a joint meeting attended by five ministers of the economic sector and discussed problems impeding progress of Saudi investments in Sudan.

He unveiled that there are 100 Saudi companies have expressed desire to invest in Sudan over the coming five years according to Strategic Plan for Saudi Investments in Sudan.

He mentioned that a investment conference would be held in coming November with participation of Saudi businessmen and Gulf countries during which mega projects would announced.

Head of Saudi side , Hussein Bahri said Sudan is entering new stage after lifting US sanctions and incentives have become supportive not only in agricultural field but alos in area sof mining and petroleum.

He appreciated support he found from the First Vice-President and the concerned Ministers to remove obstacles barring investment.

Sa/sa