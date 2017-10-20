Photo: New Zimbabwe

On the left, Philip Mugadza (file photo).

A Zimbabwean pastor who prophesied that President Robert Mugabe would die in October is reportedly planning to contest the forthcoming elections as an independent candidate.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Pastor Philip Mugadza would be contesting in the 2018 elections as a candidate for the Gutu south constituency seat in Masvingo province.

Mugadza, the report said, had become the "first well known person to announce his intention to run in the ruling Zanu-PF stronghold".

Mugadza said that he was tired of writing letters and petitions to Mugabe without any response.

He said that he tried to meet with Mugabe on numerous occasions but failed, and as a result, he was now preparing to face the nonagenarian in parliament.

"Time to complain is over; I have seen many people suffering for the last two decades, and now it's time to meet him and his party in parliament. I have tried to raise these issues with Mugabe but his attitude shows he doesn't care," Mugadza was quoted as saying.

He said that he intended to use bicycles during his campaign due to financial constraints.

Mugadza was arrested in Harare early this years after he prophesied that Mugabe would die on October 17.

He was arrested for undermining the authority of the longtime Zimbabwean leader and was later charged with criminal nuisance.

Mugadza first came to prominence in December 2015 when he was arrested for staging a one-man protest against Mugabe in Victoria Falls.

News24