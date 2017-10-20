Sudan: First Vice-President Commends Agricultural Development in Sennar State

An-Noraniya , Sennar State — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh , has appreciated th level of agricultural development in Sennar State, affirming the state concern to provide the up-to-date agricultural technologies to increase production.

This came when the First Vice-President attended , Thursday, Sennar State celebration of harvesting sesame at An-Noraniya area.

The First Vice-President listened to a briefing on Sennar State experiment of development od sesame cultivation presented by expert Professor Al-Aiser who asserted this season augurs high production of sesame.

Director of Agricultural Directorate at Senja Locality said the cultivated areas was estimated at 90 thousand feddans and that areas would be increased at he leve of State to be in the access of 2 million feddans.