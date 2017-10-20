Sudan: National Assembly's Information Committee Affirms Importance of Suna Be Main Source of News

Khartoum — The National Assembly's Committee on Media , Communication and Information Technology, which is chaired by Engineer Al-Tayeb Mustafa, asserted importance of SUNA be the main source of news due to its credibility and high professionalism.

He Committee stood during its visit to SUNA , Thursday on performance of the Agency.

The Committee pledged to solve problems facing the SUNA , especially amendment of its Act , calling on SUNA Board of Directors to carry out its role regarding enactment of new law and job description.

The members of the Parliamentary committee appreciated the employees for keeping work in the Agency despite the many challenges and commended the Agency's new projects.

Engineer Al-Tayeb Mustafa pledged to solve all problems of SUNA in recognition of role being played by SUNA, affirming necessity of keeping the existing cadres.

SUNA General Manager , Awad Gadian welcomed visit of the Parliament's Committee and indicated to role of legislative body in supporting the state organs.

He said the state is in need of development of media performance in general and particularly the news performance , adding that could be achieved through taking the required measures.

Gadain said state organs should have capability to compete and that SUNA wants to capability to competiveness so that people can follow up its news , win their confidence and provide its services-in all fields- to them.

He demand the Parliamentary committee to enact legislation on free of competitiveness.

The SUNA General Manager cited Projects being implemented by SUNA such as Sudapedia , Sudan's Digital Image , International Relations Project, Gathering News Network and Integrated Room for Handling News.