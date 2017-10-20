19 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Information Affirms the Ministry Support to Northern State's Media Cadres

Khartoum — Minister of Information, Dr Ahmws Bilal Osman has underscored the Ministry support to media cadres in Northern State through training and rehabilitation.

He gave directive during his meeting with Governor of Northern State, Ali Al-Awad for cooperation between Federal Ministry of Information and the Northern State in field of media production and exchange of programs.

Engineer Al-Awad said in press statements that he briefed the Minister of Information on situations in Northern State especially performance of mass media and development and service projects.

He said the meeting reaffirmed importance oof cooperation between the federal ministry representing in National Corporation for Broadcasting and TV and Government oof Northern State in field of training and qualifying cadres especially after establishment of Northern State TV Channel.

The Governor revealed that the Minister pledged to set up a FM station at Al-Golid and Al-Bergaig localities and that he thanked the Minister for his response and interaction with programs of the State government.

