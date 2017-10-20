East Africa: 7th ICGLR Summit Begins

Brazzaville — The 7th Summit of Presidents and Heads of State and Government of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region(ICGLR) commenced here, Thursday , with participation of Sudan by a delegation headed by the Vice-President of he Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman.

The ICGLR's Executive Secretary , Ambassador Zakary Muburi-Muita, addressed the opening sitting and said the meeting aim to build a strong alliance from the member states to confront changes facing peace and securing at the Lakes region , calling on member states to abide by the Lakes Region 's convention on peace and security by refraining from harboring the negative movements that pose threats to peace and stability in the region.

He said that the ICGLR member states are committed to fight the negative movements in the region to protect the people from impact of such movements on peace, security and stability in Lakes Region.

The ICGLR Executive Secretary wished Kenyan a safe vote after te High Court rule and thanked President Kenyatta for agreement to re-holding elections despite he was declared a winner by the Kenyan Electoral Commission.

The African Union Commissioner, Musa Faki, for his part, underscored importance of peace and security in Lakes Region to guarantee sustainable development and stability for people of the region , disclosing that the region is still f acing crises concerning the AU.

Faki called for necessity of commitment to combating the negative movements in Lakes Region and to seriously stand up to halt their activities that hostile to peaceful co-existence , af firming AU support to the region countries to eradicate such movements and to reintegrate their combatants.

Representative of UN Secretary-General underlined support of the UN to regional organizations including the ICGLR in its efforts to combat negative movements and to halt their activities , referring to crises in South Sudan and DRC and announcing the international organization support to efforts being made to address them.