Sudan: Market Dealer Killed, Three Darfuri Students Wounded in West Kordofan Armed Robbery

El Fula — A man was shot dead El Hadi El Tijani Abdallah was shot dead and three others were wounded in an armed robbery in a house in El Fula in West Kordofan on Wednesday morning.

One of the wounded, Abu Bakr Yahyaa, who hails from Garasila in Central Darfur and is a student at El Salam University told Radio Dabanga that they were surprised while they were sleeping at 4 am on Wednesday by four armed men, three of them in military uniform, in the rented house where he lives with seven other students.

He explained that the gunmen asked El Hadi El Tijani Abdallah who is from Thawani area in east Jebel Marra, a graduate and a dealer at El Fula market, to hand them all of his money.

When Abdallah told the gunmen that he had no money they shot himand killed him instantly.

Yahyaa said the gunmen continued to fire, wounding him in his leg, while his colleague Ibrahim Mohamed Nur from El Fasher was wounded too.

He said the gunmen also attacked student Omar Hassan El Doum, who is from Katila in South Darfur by beating him with an axe on his head and then left the scene.

Yahyaa said he and his colleague Omar were treated at El Fula Hospital after reporting the incident, while Ibrahim was taken in critical condition to El Obeid Hospital.