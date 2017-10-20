Sudan: African Ambassadors Tour Darfur

El Fasher — A delegation of Ambassadors and heads of diplomatic mission for several African countries began a visit to Darfur to assess the situation on the ground in war-torn region.

The head of the delegation, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kenya in Khartoum, Aaron Sugi, said in a statement in El Fasher after talks with the Governor of North Darfur that the visit came in order to stand on the ground in Darfur and assess the actual situation.

He said that the delegation met with representatives of the displaced and listened to their demands for security and stability and disarming armed groups.

He stressed that the African Union supports the initiative to collect weapons in Sudan. He said the move would contribute to promoting stability and sustainable peace. Sugi said that the national dialogue is the best way to resolve all differences of the parties and called on the need to join it.