Tanzania: Alikiba's Soon-to-Be Baby Mama Exposes Bongo Artiste's Sexual Escapades

A woman has stirred up social media with claims that Tanzanian singer Alikiba is the father of her unborn child.

The lady who goes by the name Dorothea_Caroline on Instagram also shared pictures of her and Alikiba posing in a rather suggestive manner that has left netizens questioning the nature of their relationship.

The pictures have since been shared widely on social media with netizens holding their collective breath as to how the whole drama will unfold and if the Seduce Me hitmaker will be following in the footsteps of his music rival Diamond Platinumz.

"Kitanda hakizai haramu!" 😂😂 Ali Kiba under sieke over there on the gram. pic.twitter.com/vEfaMeKGpN

But in response Alikiba has come out to refute the allegations saying that whatever the lady is trying to insinuate is not true.

"Ni ujinga tu, kwanza pale watu wanaona ni kama kwenye mapokezi, sema kwa sababu watu wameamua kuongea acha waongee lakini katika hilo wanalofikiria hakuna ukweli wowote," said Alikiba.

According to media reports Alikiba already has three baby mama's.