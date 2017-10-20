Kenya: Fred Matiang'i on the Spot Over Chinkororo Remarks in Kisii

Interior acting Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i is on the spot after associating with Chinkororo, an outlawed militia in Kisii region.

Dr Matiang'i, while speaking at Etago in South Mugirango on Tuesday, referred himself as an 'Enkororo' and that nobody could threaten him.

OUTLAWED

"Is that what you want? Whoever is joking does not know Chinkororo. I am Enkororo from here," he said in Ekegusii, his mother tongue, at a Jubilee rally.

The rally was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen among other Jubilee leaders.

Chinkororo is a group of Kisii warriors and was associated with former powerful Finance Minister Simon Nyachae.

The group, which has been outlawed by the government, was used to defend the community by fighting neighbours who threatened the security of Kisiis along the borders.

"We are Chinkororo and nobody can threaten us. You all know we have Chinkororo here," he said.

He said it was common knowledge that they have been protecting their borders.

"What can someone tell me, a person who comes from the border?" he asked amid cheers from the crowd.

JUBILEE

While scoffing at opposition leaders over their "No Reforms, No Election" call and the street protests that have claimed people's lives, Dr Matiang'i asked members of the Kisii community not be scared by anyone.

"We fought with the Abamanyi (Maasais). No one can threaten us," he said.

While urging residents to come out in large numbers to vote on October 26, he reiterated that they must shun battles that may endanger the lives of Kisii in other regions.

He warned those intending to disrupt the repeat presidential poll on October 26, saying he will deal with them.

"I am the minister for security and will tell the police to look the other way so that they can slap that person," he said.

He drummed up support for the Jubilee, saying the ruling party has the interests of Kisii community at heart.

"We should remain firmly in Jubilee," he said while praising Mr Ruto and President Kenyatta.

Editor's Note: The name of the writer of this story has been withheld for security reasons.