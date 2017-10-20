20 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Battle for Top Spot as APR, AS Kigali Clash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

APR and AS Kigali will clash this afternoon at Kigali Stadium as both teams seek to go top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League table for at least a day. Both teams have 4 points from their first two matches.

APR who last won the league has tasked Coach Jimmy Mulisa to reclaim the league title this season. The military side won their first league game against Sunrise 2-0 before being held to a 1-1 draw in Rubavu against Marines.

However, they come up against an AS Kigali side which recruited heavily last season and currently sits a place below APR on the league log with identical points.

Mulisa acknowledges that AS Kigali will be a tough test for his team, but has backed his team to edge past the City of Kigali side.

"I have told my players to be mentally strong because we are facing a team that is one of the favourites to win the league this season. We should not lose hope even if they score first," Mulisa said.

AS Kigali won their opening tie against newly promoted Miroplast (2-0) before holding champions, Rayon Sport to a 1-1 draw. Last season AS Kigali beat APR 1-0 before both sides shared the spoils in the second leg.

Since promotion to the top flight league in 2001, AS Kigali has not won the league and this year has eyes set on winning this season's league after finishing fourth last season, behind Rayon Sports, Police and APR.

The new campaign promises to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable in years as most of the top sides brought in many players.

Today

APR vs Kigali 3:30pm

Saturday

Bugesera Vs Rayon Sports

Etincelles Vs Mukura

Espoir Vs Sunrise

Kirehe Vs Musanze

Sunday

Miroplast Vs Kiyovu Sports

Police Vs Amagaju

Gicumbi Vs Marines

Rwanda

Former Rayon Coach Masudi Linked to Simba FC

Tanzania Premier league side Simba FC is in talks with former Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi Irambona to replace… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.