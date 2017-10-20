Rwanda: Battle for Top Spot as APR, AS Kigali Clash

APR and AS Kigali will clash this afternoon at Kigali Stadium as both teams seek to go top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League table for at least a day. Both teams have 4 points from their first two matches.

APR who last won the league has tasked Coach Jimmy Mulisa to reclaim the league title this season. The military side won their first league game against Sunrise 2-0 before being held to a 1-1 draw in Rubavu against Marines.

However, they come up against an AS Kigali side which recruited heavily last season and currently sits a place below APR on the league log with identical points.

Mulisa acknowledges that AS Kigali will be a tough test for his team, but has backed his team to edge past the City of Kigali side.

"I have told my players to be mentally strong because we are facing a team that is one of the favourites to win the league this season. We should not lose hope even if they score first," Mulisa said.

AS Kigali won their opening tie against newly promoted Miroplast (2-0) before holding champions, Rayon Sport to a 1-1 draw. Last season AS Kigali beat APR 1-0 before both sides shared the spoils in the second leg.

Since promotion to the top flight league in 2001, AS Kigali has not won the league and this year has eyes set on winning this season's league after finishing fourth last season, behind Rayon Sports, Police and APR.

The new campaign promises to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable in years as most of the top sides brought in many players.

Today

APR vs Kigali 3:30pm

Saturday

Bugesera Vs Rayon Sports

Etincelles Vs Mukura

Espoir Vs Sunrise

Kirehe Vs Musanze

Sunday

Miroplast Vs Kiyovu Sports

Police Vs Amagaju

Gicumbi Vs Marines