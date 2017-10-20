THE thrilling 2017 Nyerere Volleyball Cup ongoing at the National Indoor Stadium and Outdoor courts in Dar es Salaam, will reach boiling point today as the champions will be revealed after the final set of games.

Yesterday in men's category, which had group A, B and C, eight teams cruised into quarter finals. In group A, APR from Rwanda topped the pool with 12 points from four games, Nyuki from Zanzibar scooped second slot with six points, while Makongo Secondary were on third position with six points as well.

Other group A members namely Mjimwema with six points and Chui without a point were kicked out of the tournament. They finished fourth and fifth posts respectively. In group B, Jeshi Stars led the pack with nine points from three games, JKT were second with four points, hence the two sides made their way into the last eight, whereas Kigoma Stars and Polisi Zanzibar were eliminated from the contest after bagging three and two points to occupy third and fourth places respectively.

In group C, Tanzania Prisons stood tall with nine points from three outings, while Pentagon from Arusha were second after pocketing five points hence, the two teams entered into the quarter finals. Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for Flowers of Arusha and Shinyanga Stars, who pocketed three points and one point in that order.

In women category which had six teams, four teams progressed into the semis and again the visitors from Rwanda APR showcased their supremacy as they topped others with 15 points after five matches, Magereza were second with 12 points, while Jeshi Stars scooped third slot after bagging nine points.

Makongo Secondary accumulated six points to sit on fourth position, while JKT and Mjimwema officially waved bye-bye to the tournament after pocketing two points and one point respectively. The annual Nyerere Cup is mainly cerebrated to commemorate the death of the country's founding father, Julius Nyerere.