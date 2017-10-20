Kenya: Blogger Withdraws Case Challenging Aukot Inclusion in Fresh Presidential Race

Nairobi — A blogger challenging a High Court ruling ordering the inclusion of Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot, has withdrawn his appeal.

Abraham Kiplagat Mutai, told Court of Appeal judges Alnashir Visram, Wanjiru Karanja and Martha Koome through lawyers Anthony Gitonga and Evans Lagat that he was no longer interested in pursuing the case despite lawyer Nelson Havi having appealed the case purporting to be holding brief for Mutai.

Havi later exchanged bitter words with lawyers Gitonga and Lagat, accusing the two of coercing Mutai to withdraw the petition in order to advance the interests of President Uhuru Kenyatta after the withdrawal of the main Opposition candidate Raila Odinga.

He even accused President Kenyatta's Jubilee Party of having offered Mutai Sh7 million to drop the case, accusations Kenyatta's lawyer Tom Macharia, termed as "buffoonery and playing to the gallery."

The judges later ruled that Gitonga and Lagat were on record for Mutai effectively granting Mutai's request to drop the appeal.