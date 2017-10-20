20 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Blogger Withdraws Case Challenging Aukot Inclusion in Fresh Presidential Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — A blogger challenging a High Court ruling ordering the inclusion of Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot, has withdrawn his appeal.

Abraham Kiplagat Mutai, told Court of Appeal judges Alnashir Visram, Wanjiru Karanja and Martha Koome through lawyers Anthony Gitonga and Evans Lagat that he was no longer interested in pursuing the case despite lawyer Nelson Havi having appealed the case purporting to be holding brief for Mutai.

Havi later exchanged bitter words with lawyers Gitonga and Lagat, accusing the two of coercing Mutai to withdraw the petition in order to advance the interests of President Uhuru Kenyatta after the withdrawal of the main Opposition candidate Raila Odinga.

He even accused President Kenyatta's Jubilee Party of having offered Mutai Sh7 million to drop the case, accusations Kenyatta's lawyer Tom Macharia, termed as "buffoonery and playing to the gallery."

The judges later ruled that Gitonga and Lagat were on record for Mutai effectively granting Mutai's request to drop the appeal.

Kenya

Ruling Party Sues Opposition Leaders Over Bid to Derail New Poll

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has sued opposition leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.