20 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Former Rayon Coach Masudi Linked to Simba FC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Tanzania Premier league side Simba FC is in talks with former Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi Irambona to replace Ugandan Jackson Mayanja who was sacked this week.

Masudi told Times Sport yesterday that he was on the way to Tanzania to finalise talks with the club which currently employs Amavubi captain Haruna Niyonzima.

"We held some discussions over the phone and I am going there so that we reach an agreement," Masudi said.

The former Rayon Sports, APR and the Burundian striker will deputise head coach Joseph Omog and if he joins the club, his first game in the dugout for Simba will be against fierce rivals Yanga FC.

Masudi joined Rayon in November 2015 as an assistant coach under Belgian tactician Ivan Minneart, who ended ties with the club in February 2016 hence taking over as an interim coach until the end of 2015/16 season.

During his interim tenure, he guided the club to a Peace Cup title for a record 9th time. Masudi was later appointed head coach on a three-year contract.

In his first season, he led the Blues to the league title which they won with four games to spare before finishing the season with 73 points from 22 wins, seven draws, losing only one game.

Rwanda

Local Energy Sector Players Move to Mobilise Resources

Local players in the renewable energy sector are seeking partnerships with experienced players to enable them develop… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.