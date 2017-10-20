Rwanda: Former Rayon Coach Masudi Linked to Simba FC

Tanzania Premier league side Simba FC is in talks with former Rayon Sports head coach Djuma Masudi Irambona to replace Ugandan Jackson Mayanja who was sacked this week.

Masudi told Times Sport yesterday that he was on the way to Tanzania to finalise talks with the club which currently employs Amavubi captain Haruna Niyonzima.

"We held some discussions over the phone and I am going there so that we reach an agreement," Masudi said.

The former Rayon Sports, APR and the Burundian striker will deputise head coach Joseph Omog and if he joins the club, his first game in the dugout for Simba will be against fierce rivals Yanga FC.

Masudi joined Rayon in November 2015 as an assistant coach under Belgian tactician Ivan Minneart, who ended ties with the club in February 2016 hence taking over as an interim coach until the end of 2015/16 season.

During his interim tenure, he guided the club to a Peace Cup title for a record 9th time. Masudi was later appointed head coach on a three-year contract.

In his first season, he led the Blues to the league title which they won with four games to spare before finishing the season with 73 points from 22 wins, seven draws, losing only one game.