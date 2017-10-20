Kenya: Nasa Set to Camp in Siaya and Kisumu Counties On Mashujaa Day

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance brigade is on Friday set to camp in Siaya and Kisumu counties - the epicentre of the recent anti-IEBC demos -during the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

The coalition group will start their day at 10:00 am in Siaya county where a Memorial Service for alleged police brutality victims will be held at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Grounds in Bondo town.

The coalition will then move to Kisumu at 2:00 pm where they will hold a rally at Ogango Grounds in the lakeside city.

On Monday during the protests, a student was shot dead by the police in Manyatta Estate in Kisumu.

Michael Okoth, who was an 18-year-old student at Vihiga Boys High School was shot as he stepped out from their house to buy ice cream.

On Wednesday during a rally at Kamukunji grounds, NASA leader Raila Odinga urged his supporters to prepare for the mother of all protests on October 26th when the repeat elections as ordered by the Supreme Court on September 1st are meant to be held.

"The right of the people of Kenya to protest must be respected," he said adding that "Kenya's freedom came from Kamukunji, that's why we chose this venue."

However, after holding a meeting with the IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati on Thursday, Odinga hinted they could reconsider if their list of irreducible minimums are met.

"If proper consultations are done and if proper reforms are carried out, and those fears that we raised are addressed, that made us pull out of this race, then we will reconsider," Odinga said.