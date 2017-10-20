VOLLEYBALL teams from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and Zambia have confirmed to participate in the inaugural Nyerere Cup Volleyball Championship ahead of its official shootout on October 10 in Dar es Salaam.

With the National Indoor Stadium serving as the main venue, the foreign teams, there from East African community member states, will be part of the tournament that pays homage to the founding father of nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who was one of the pillar heads of the regional community.

The regional-level tournament is organised by Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) and is scheduled to of ficially start on October 10 and climax on Nyerere Day on October 14 at the same venue.

TAVA secretary Alfred Selengia told the 'Daily News' yesterday that preparation was going well and they are delighted to have six foreign teams confirmed their participation. He said TAVA decided to extend the invitation to other members of the East African Community and Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda responded.

Burundi, Malawi and Mozambique were also invited alongside Zambia. "So far we have Nkwasi (men) from Zambia, Mombasa Prison (men) who have won the title several times.

There are APR of Rwanda (men), KAVC (Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club) (men and women) and Nkumba University (men) from Uganda who have already confirmed their participation," said Selengia.

He added that they were now waiting teams from Malawi, Mozambique and Burundi to confirm. Defending champions are Jeshi Stars men's and Dodoma Queens who won the last year event that was held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

Selengia said there are 11 Tanzanian teams already registered to challenge the foreign teams for the titles. He named local teams that have already confirmed as defending champions, Jeshi stars, Tanzania Prisons, JKT (men and women), Chui and Mji Mwema (men).

Zanzibar has confirmed to field Mafunzo, Police and Nyuki (men). Selengia thanked Sanlam Insurance and Uhai drinking water for supporting the tournament as sponsors. But he added TAVA still needs other sponsors to jump into the bandwagon.

The secretary said that his association is looking for about 10m/- to foot tournament expenses and appeals to other sponsors to come forward and assist them. Winners of both men and women's categories will pocket 1m/- cash prize each while 500,000/- will go to runners up and also will be individual cash prizes for MVP, Best setter, Libero, Server and Blocker.