Kenya: Schools Close Early Due to Safety Concerns Over Poll

Photo: Jared Nyataya/The Nation

Students at Moi Girls High School.

A number of schools are hurriedly closing ahead of Thursday's fresh presidential election, with parents asking the government to beef up security for candidates who have remained in schools.

On Thursday, several students were spotted in Nairobi heading home, with schools set to reopen on January 2.

Mangu High School in Kiambu County closed on Thursday, while Maseno School in Kisumu, among other schools, will close on Friday.

The schools are closing early to allow students to travel home safely as political temperatures escalate due to the election. According to the Ministry of Education timetable, all primary schools will close for Christmas holidays on October 25. Students in Form One, Two and Three will close on October 24.

SAFETY MEASURES

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli said teachers have a responsibility to ensure students are safe.

Similarly, National Parents Association chairman Nicholas Maiyo said the government has a responsibility to ensure that more than 1.6 million candidates are safe as they sit for their examinations.

"We need that assurance from the government that our children will not be affected by the politicking," said Mr Maiyo.

On Monday, Form Four candidates will sit for the first practical paper, while Standard Eight pupils will write their examination starting October 31.

The practicals -- French (oral), German (oral), Arabic (oral) Kenya Sign Language, Braille, music, building and construction and home science -- will end on November 3.

KCSE

According to the timetables already sent out to schools, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations will begin on October 31 and end on November 2, while KCSE theory papers will start on November 6 and end on November 29.

At the same time, universities have closed, to allow students and staff to participate in the elections.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture yesterday closed its main and Karen campuses. Students are expected to resume studies on October 30.

Registrar of Academics ET Mworia said students who wish to remain in the university should give out their names to the dean of students immediately for planning.

ORDERED TO LEAVE

Maseno University closed on Wednesday and students were ordered to leave by Thursday morning.

Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology has also closed.

A circular signed by the acting Registrar of Academic Affairs Carolyne Onyancha said lectures will resume on October 30.