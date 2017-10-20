Nigeria: Whooping Cough Kills 11 Children in Kano

Eleven children have died from whooping cough at Kankwana village in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was revealed by the Information Officer of the Local Government, Malam Rabiu Khalil, yesterday, adding that about 40 other children affected by the same disease were receiving medical attention.

Malam Hassan Adamu, the council's Health Officer, who also confirmed the incident, however, assured of government's effort to contain the outbreak.

Malam Yakubu Sani, a representative of the World Health Organisation, WHO, in the area, attributed the outbreak to poor routine immunisation and inadequate health mobilisation activities.

Reacting, District Head of the area, Alhaji Hamza Bayero, urged government to provide emergency medical care to residents to prevent further spread of the disease.

Measles kill 6

Meanwhile, about six children have lost their lives to measles in Dashi community of the same local government area in the past two months.