Botswana: Khama Aids Residents

Mafungo — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has committed himself and his Cabinet to raise funds for the roofing material for Mafungo-Hubona Kgotla offices the residents have built through volunteering.

President Khama made the commitment at a kgotla meeting he addressed in Mafhungo-Hubona on Thursday following an update from Kgosi Tendani Manyiwa.

Kgosi Manyiwa had said although they were a gazetted village with a kgotla, they only had a kgotla shelter with no offices, where their headman of records could work from.

He however appreciated government for the Constituency Development Fund, which he said benefited them this financial year.

Kgosi Manyiwa informed President Khama that they were going to have a clinic and a nurse' house built from the funds.

The President commended the residents and their leadership for their volunteering spirit and added that they would raise funds to help them.

He further highlighted that government made an allocation for Constituency Development Fund so that legislators and councillors in their respective constituencies jointly decide on which projects to undertake and add to the developments of their constituencies.

In addition, he noted that the fund would in the next financial year continue and depending on the status of the economy, they would either increase it or maintain the current amount.

On other issues raised by Kgosi Manyiwa regarding the bad state of A3 road that passes through their village, President Khama said prior to extreme damages caused by cyclone Dineo on national roads, government had planned to carry out maintenance on the roads, but the excessive damages by the cyclone affected their plans.

He nonetheless noted that something was being done to maintain the damaged roads to put in a better state.

Further, Kgosi Manyiwa had complained that they had a challenge of water shortage despite the proximity to Mathangwane and Gulubane villages, which were seven and five kilometers away respectively and enjoyed Shashe and Ntimbale dams' water supply.

He suggested that at least they should be connected to one of them.

In response, Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Mr Prince Maele said it was not possible to connect them directly to the said villages, noting that it would affect the water pressure.

He said his ministry had placed them under the North East and Tutume water scheme, which would be financed through the World Bank-acquired loan.

On other issues, Village Development Committee chairperson, Ms Alice Dennis said they were short of about five classrooms at the primary school, which she said was however performing well. BOPA

Source : BOPA