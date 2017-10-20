The Banyana Banyana national senior women's football players will be cashing in, literally, from as early as Sunday.

That's after proud sponsor Sasol introduced a monetary incentive to go with the Diski Queen of the Match (Player of the Match) award.

Starting with the upcoming international friendly match against Burkina Faso on Sunday, the chosen player will pocket R10,000.

The incentive comes on the back of Sasol renewing their partnership for a further four years with the South African Football Association (SAFA) just a few weeks ago.

'As Sasol we are committed to women's football, its important for us to see the game grow from strength to strength and to be taken as seriously as the men's game,' said Nozipho Mbatha, Sasol Group Brand Marketing Manager.

'This is the reason why for the game on Sunday we are going to introduce for the first time an improved prize money for the Diski Queen of the Match - we are going to give away R10 000 for the first time ever which is something we are very excited about.'

SAFA has welcomed the move.

'Women's football is one of our major priorities in the Association, and we will do everything in our power to ensure they get the recognition they deserve. We would therefore like to thank Sasol for their never-ending support they provide to the game, which in turn pushes them into winners as we saw when they won the COSAFA Cup recently.

'We believe this incentive will go a long way in making the players feel valued,' said SAFA CEO Dennis Mumble.

South Africa and Burkina Faso will clash at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday with kick-off at 3pm. It's the first ever meeting between the two nations.

'We would like to wish the team well against Burkina Faso and are calling on all South Africans to come show their love for Banyana Banyana on Sunday because at the end of the day the success of women's football lies in the hands of ordinary South Africans,' added Mbatha.

'We're also extremely proud of what the team managed to achieve at the COSAFA Cup. We congratulate them and remain firmly behind them as we offer our support because we see ourselves more than a sponsor but a partner who is there to rally the team and encourage them to make sure they always get the success they deserve.'