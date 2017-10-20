Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari speaking at the Official Opening Ceremony of the China-Nigeria Business Forum in Beijing, China (file photo).

Abuja — The former minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Aminu Wali has disclosed that Nigeria has a lot to learn from China, saying the country is worthy to be emulated by any country that want to achieve meaningful progress.

Wali who said this during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at Abuja yesterday, organized by the Centre for China Studies (CCS) said that he admired the progress achieved by China over the years.

He stressed that Chinese government has brought in transparency in the governance of China and the country is worthy to be emulated by any developing country in Africa.

"I have watched the development of China and compared to Nigeria, China is worthy of emulation by any developing country in Africa," he added.

Speaking on the theme of the colloquium: "The Global Significance of 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and its Implication for Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership and Sino-Africa Cooperation" the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to

Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian recalled that since the reform of China in 1949, it took the Communist party of China twenty eight years to clinch victory and elected into power and since then, they have been the ruling party in China for sixty eight years.

Ambassador Pingjian disclosed that forty-three million people dropped out of ninety-nine million living in poverty last year in China, adding that China has made history from standing up to be the strongest.

"The Communist party of China was founded in 1924 and is the largest and strives to be the strongest party in the world," he said.

The envoy added that one of the intentions of the Communist Party is to serve its citizen hence, it has not derailed from its cardinal objective.