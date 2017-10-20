Kenya: Nasa Leaders Insist There Will Be No Poll On October 26

Photo: allafrica.com

From left to right: President Uhuru Kenyatta, National Super Alliance Leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has insisted the opposition will not participate in the repeat poll if some of the electoral commission's officials are not changed.

Speaking during a tour of Bungoma County at Webuye, Misikhu, Kamukuywa, Kimilili, Chwele and Bungoma town, Mr Odinga said Nasa was not ready to take part in Thursday's repeat presidential poll until the changes they want are made.

The opposition leader said IEBC is not ready to hold the repeat presidential election because of differences in the commission that has led to the resignation of Roselyn Akombe.

"We will hold the demonstrations all over the country on October 26. We can't participate in a sham election, we need a credible election not just an election," said Mr Odinga.

He said that without reforms in the polls agency, the opposition will not be party to the repeat polls that will be conducted by the commission and Jubilee party.

REPEAT POLL

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula castigated the Jubilee government for planning to force a repeat poll without the commission meeting the opposition's demands.

"Majority of Kenyans want a credible election not a sham election that will make some people ascend to power through the back door," said Mr Wetang'ula.

The opposition leader said that during their meeting with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati in Nairobi they insisted on reforms in the polls agency for them to participate.

Meanwhile, opposition MPs are set to return to their constituencies ahead of the repeat presidential election to tell their supporters not to participate in the elections.

ODM chairman and Suba South MP John Mbadi on Thursday maintained that there will be no election on October 26.

DEMONSTRATIONS

Addressing a press conference at Parliament buildings on Thursday, Mr Mbadi told the police not to interfere with demonstrations by the opposition on October 26

"I am going to tell the people of Suba South whom I represent not to participate in the elections and all other MPs will be doing the same. The police should not interfere with us," Mr Mbadi said.

"If the government makes a mistake and deploys of police officers in our strongholds, then they will poison the environment" he added.

Mr Mbadi who was accompanied by Kajiado South MP Memusi Kanchori and Seme MP James Nyikal said IEBC has failed to inspire confidence in Kenyans that they it is able to conduct a free and fair elections.

Nasa leaders on Wednesday at a rally in Nairobi vowed that there will be no fresh presidential election on October 26 as they rallied their supporters from the previous "no reforms, no election" clarion call to "October no election".

BALLOT BOXES

The opposition leaders said there will be no election until their 12-point "irreducible minimums" presented to the electoral commission are addressed and said what will happen on October 26 will be an opinion poll of Jubilee supporters.

Mr Nyikal said election is not about the availability of ballot boxes and the presence of election officials but about credibility of the whole process.

"All the players participating in an election must be assured that the outcome will reflect the trues wishes of the people," Mr Nyikal said.

Mr Kanchori told President Uhuru to stop unnecessary chest thumping and dialogue with the opposition leader in order to have a credible elections.

"If indeed President Kenyatta is confident of winning the elections, why can he agree with the opposition leader on the reforms at IEBC so that they can compete on a fair ground," Mr Kanchori said.