South Africa: Minister Mildred Oliphant Urges Construction Companies to Comply With Labour Laws

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant used her visit to the Royal Bafokeng Housing project to urge construction companies to abide by all labour laws or risk stern action from the Department.

She was speaking on Thursday following her visit to witness the R2.2 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Investment project by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The project resulted in the construction of 400 units on prime land in Rustenburg. She said she was extremely concerned by reports that some companies were flouting construction regulations.

"If construction companies do not comply we will have no choice but to issue prohibition notices to stop them from continuing with their work. We will not compromise workers' safety and lives, " she said.

The Minister said she is awaiting a full report about the state of the compliance with all labour laws by construction companies operating in the project.

The Minister was accompanied by her deputy, Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa, members of PIC, the UIF board, officials from the Department, National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), as well as Royal Bafokeng Housing Project Management.

She said she was happy with the partnership that has resulted in workers' dignity being restored through the housing project.

