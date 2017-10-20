Kenya: State Will Protect Voters on October 26, Says Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Thursday vowed to protect voters who will turn up to cast their ballots next Thursday, saying anyone who will attempt to disrupt the polls will face the law.

They said the government will provide security for Kenyans who will participate in the repeat presidential election to protect them from attacks by Nasa supporters.

The leaders said the Supreme Court had ruled that the elections must be held within 60 days, adding that they were not ready for any postponement.

Speaking at a rally in Sirisia, Bungoma County, the duo said they had accepted the Supreme Court ruling on the repeat elections and gone to the people to seek votes.

The President said the only people who would decide who to lead are the voters. "I never went to Supreme Court but we respect the court's decision. The court said elections should be held within 60 days, and should be overseen by IEBC. We are ready for the polls, let Raila stop issuing threats and unnecessary demands. Let Kenyans decide during the polls," he said.

COALITION GOVERNMENT

The Head of State said opposition leader Raila Odinga was only pursuing a coalition government and was not interested in the elections.

"Let him face us at the ballot so that we can gauge the most popular candidate. Threats and mass action cannot help any Kenyan," he said.

He said millions of Kenyans were ready to vote next week, saying their rights would be violated if elections are not held.

"Raila and I cannot stop any Kenyan from voting for their leaders. It's a personal decision to vote or not to vote. Even if he reaches out to western countries, they cannot stop Kenyans from voting," he added.

Mr Ruto said Mr Odinga was not ready for the polls, and termed his demands and insistence on conditions in an election he has withdrawn from impunity and dictatorship.

MASS ACTION

"He has quit the race, called for mass action and is now attacking IEBC officials including returning officers and polling officers. Is he the leader that should be trusted to lead this country?" Posed Mr Ruto.

"Kenyans will decide who their President will be. We can't be dictated upon by one individual. We are tired of your endless demands, let us put a end to violent riots," he added.

And speaking at Nandi Hills, the President said that since Mr Odinga was not interested in the polls, he should stay out of the preparations instead of rallying his supporters to sabotage the exercise. "The poll was sanctioned courtesy of Odinga's petition, hence Nasa cannot go ahead to condition IEBC to stop the exercise," said President Kenyatta.

Mr Ruto told IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati to focus on preparations for the repeat poll instead of issuing conditions.

Reported by Dennis Lubanga, Titus Oteba and Philip Bwayo