South Africa: Notes From the House - Auditor General Slams Growing Practice of 'Contesting' Audit Findings

As annual government audits show increases in irregular and wasteful expenditure, an alarming phenomenon has emerged known as "contestation" in which departments or their projects or entities that are at risk of a questionable audit outcome challenge and even clash with the teams from the office of the Auditor General, threatening litigation or even personal intimidation. Scopa Chairperson Themba Godi insists strong action must be taken to halt this. By MOIRA LEVY.

The Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA), Kimi Makwetu, reported to Parliament this week that "contestation" is becoming an increasing problem.

By this he meant that every year the AGSA encounters more and more attempts by government departments and their related entities to interfere with the auditing process, even with personal threats and intimidation.

He was at pains to make it clear that he had no problem with auditees asking questions and even challenging outcomes, as auditing is a "complex" process that requires accounting and legal interpretation.

But he told a joint meeting of the Standing Committees on Public Accounts (Scopa), Appropriations and the Auditor-General (AG) that "the trend of contestations we reported last year intensified further in the 2016-17 audit...

