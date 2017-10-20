South Africa: Sport and Recreation Receives Another Clean Audit Award

press release

The Department of Sport and Recreation SA under the leadership of Minister Thulas Nxesi received its fourth clean audit in a row. The presentation and announcement was conducted this morning by the Auditor General.

Sport and Recreation received its fourth clean audit alongside the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Social Development.

"It is not easy to receive a clean audit and recognition should be granted to all departments who go through strives to ensure that happens. It is very important that senior managers ensure that proper processes are followed when working with their internal Supply Chain. The CFOs in all Government entities deserves a pat in the back because the buck stops with them, with reference to checks and balances in ensuring that there is financial accountability by all senior managers. When it's time to audit financial statements they are the ones who must work tirelessly to present what the Auditor General requires", stated Lourens Van Vuuren on behalf of the Auditor General.

Proper procurement processes needed to be followed as this plays a major role in determining if the department receives a clean audit, also what's important is the performance information. Quarterly performance audit should be conducted by departments which will assist in determining if all the targets are met come end of the financial year, stated the office of the Auditor General.

"It is fantastic to receive this award fourth time in a row from the Auditor General. This talks to the leadership of the Department of Sport and Recreation and collective commitment of our people who can be able to deliver and make sure that they account for every rand they spend. This demonstrates that we really stretch the rand and we ensure that we deliver for our people. The importance of a clean audit speaks volumes of good governance, something that we urge the people of this country not to get tired of requesting other government departments from achieving such. I maintain that that the public have to be on the forefront in requesting such from all government departments. In Minister Thulas Nxesi's department, we can proudly say yes, we have done it four times in a row and we are looking forward to the next year so that we can keep the trophy. I want to take this opportunity on behalf of Minister Nxesi and thank all the department's foot soldiers which is our staff for this wonderful achievement and the Director General and all those who worked tirelessly to ensure that we deliver a clean audit for the fourth time in a row. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved" stated the Deputy Minister of Sport and Recreation Gert Oosthuizen.

"As the Minister of Sport and Recreation I am extremely proud to have joined a department that has a history of perpetual excellence and strives to achieve the best. The fourth clean audit in a row is the best news and I am pleased with how public funds have been utilised. This serves as an indication that there is cohesion in the department when it comes to utilising government funds. It speaks of proper processes all the time being followed and accountability, stated Minister TW Nxesi.

Issued by: Sport and Recreation South Africa