20 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Southern Africa: SADC Dithers Again in Mission to Send Peacekeeping Force Into Tense Lesotho

The deployment of a regional peacekeeping force to Lesotho has been further delayed, even as the need for it seems to be growing after the arrest and detention on a murder charge of former military commander Tlali Kamoli. Kamoli, who is widely suspected to be behind much of the instability in the country, appeared in the Maseru magistrates' court this week where he was charged with the murder of Police Sub-Inspector Mokheseng Ramahloko. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Mokheseng Ramahloko was shot dead on the night of 30 August 2014 when Tlali Kamoli, who was then Lesotho's military commander, allegedly launched a coup attempt against Prime Minister Tom Thabane's government.

Kamoli was also charged on eight counts of attempted murder related to the simultaneous bombings on January 27, 2014 of the homes of Thabane's wife Maesiah Thabane and of then police commissioner Khothatso Tšooana.

Lesotho sources said they were surprised that Kamoli was not also charged with any crimes related to the killing of former military commander Maaparankoe Mahao in June 2015. Kamoli is widely believed to have sent the soldiers who shot and killed Mahao. They claimed, however, that they killed him while he was resisting arrest, though Mahao's family insisted...

