Mauritius: Ocean Economy - MOU to Be Signed Between Mauritius and Scotland

press release

The Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Research and Education with the Scottish Association for Marine Science.

The main objective of the MoU is to foster a close working relationship in order to provide expertise and guidance on the development of research and education to support the growth of the Blue Economy.

Another of its objectives is to cooperate in securing funding to support relevant research in marine science, fisheries, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, satellite technology, and marine renewable energy, including sustainable coastal ecosystem-based management and resource use.