20 October 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Ocean Economy - MOU to Be Signed Between Mauritius and Scotland

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Ministry of Ocean Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Research and Education with the Scottish Association for Marine Science.

The main objective of the MoU is to foster a close working relationship in order to provide expertise and guidance on the development of research and education to support the growth of the Blue Economy.

Another of its objectives is to cooperate in securing funding to support relevant research in marine science, fisheries, aquaculture, marine biotechnology, satellite technology, and marine renewable energy, including sustainable coastal ecosystem-based management and resource use.

Mauritius

State Visit of the President of the Republic of Seychelles in Mauritius

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Antoine Rollen Faure, will be on a State Visit to Mauritius from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.