South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Appoints Members of the Commission for Gender Equality

press release

President Jacob Zuma has appointed four members of the Commission for Gender Equality.

The President has appointed Ms Tamara Eugenia Mathebula, Mr Sediko Daniel Rakolote, and Ms Nthabiseng Sepanya Mogale as part-time members as well as Ms Nthabiseng Moleko as a full-time member of the Commission.

The President has also designated Ms Lulama Nare as the Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality with immediate effect until 31 March 2019.

President Zuma wishes the newly appointed members all the best in their new responsibilities.

Issued by: The Presidency