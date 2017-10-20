20 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Appoints Members of the Commission for Gender Equality

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma has appointed four members of the Commission for Gender Equality.

The President has appointed Ms Tamara Eugenia Mathebula, Mr Sediko Daniel Rakolote, and Ms Nthabiseng Sepanya Mogale as part-time members as well as Ms Nthabiseng Moleko as a full-time member of the Commission.

The President has also designated Ms Lulama Nare as the Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality with immediate effect until 31 March 2019.

President Zuma wishes the newly appointed members all the best in their new responsibilities.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Recovering After Knee Operation

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is recovering in hospital after a minor knee operation, her spokesperson said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.