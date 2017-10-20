Mauritius: Unique Concert By Barbara Hendricks At SVICC, Announces Minister Bodha

press release

A series of activities are being organised to mark the 50 years of Independence of Mauritius, that is, the Golden Jubilee, and the 26th anniversary of the Republic of Mauritius. In this context, a unique concert by Barbara Hendricks, the greatly admired black American soprano, and her Blues Band will be held on Friday 10 November 2017 at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre (SVICC), Pailles as from 19 30 hrs.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, Mr Nandcoomar Bodha, on 18 October 2017 during a press conference at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel, Caudan, in the presence of the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun.

This event has been made possible due to the efforts of the Ministerial Committee for the celebrations of the 50th Anniversary of Independence of Mauritius and the President of the Republic in collaboration with Opera Mauritius. Local artists are also expected to participate in the event.

Minister Bodha recalled that Barbara Hendricks, is an African-American operatic soprano and concert singer who received musical training and her Bachelor of Music at the Juilliard School of Music, and has appeared at major opera houses throughout the world, including the Opéra National de Paris, the Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and La Scala. Barbara, he underlined is as devoted to her humanitarian work as she is to her music.

Barbara Hendricks, Mr Bodha added, has been an active supporter of World Refugee Day activities and has performed at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) Nansen Refugee Award on several occasions, in addition to performing at many other concerts in celebration and support of UNHCR and refugees. While the passionate opera singer's impact on the world of music is unquestionable, her voice has also made a significant, if not as celebrated, difference in the lives of countless refugees, he said.

For his part, Minister Roopun stated that the presence of Barbara Hendricks will help to bring greater visibility to Mauritius and added that the concert will inspire Mauritians about humanitarian values and will help them to further promote unity and national cohesion.

Some 1 500 persons are expected to attend the show.