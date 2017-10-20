20 October 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: France to Inspire From the Mauritian Concept of Smart Cities, Says French Ambassador

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of France to Mauritius, Mr Emmanuel Cohet, expressed interest to inspire from the concept of smart cities in Mauritius and work together towards creating a new synergy in the fields of digital economy; climate change; and reinforced cooperation in cultural and academic spheres including training.

This was at the fore of discussions, during a courtesy call Ambassador Emmanuel Cohet paid on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 18 October 2017 at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Other issues on the agenda pertained to the reinforcement of bilateral relationships and consolidation of the strong bond of kinship between the two countries especially in the context of the 50 years of independence of the Republic of Mauritius in 2018.

In a statement, the French Ambassador conveyed his appreciation regarding his fruitful and cordial meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth and underlined that both parties spoke of deepening and expanding economic collaboration as well as chart out avenues of cooperation in different sectors while integrating Reunion Island as a partner.

Ambassador Cohet presented his credential letter to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim last week. Diplomatic ties between Mauritius and France date as back to 1972.

