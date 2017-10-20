Mauritius: State Visit of the President of the Republic of Seychelles in Mauritius

press release

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Antoine Rollen Faure, will be on a State Visit to Mauritius from 26 to 29 October 2017.

During the visit, the President will pay a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim and meet the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. He will also participate in a Business Forum, and effect a visit at the Aapravasi Ghat World Heritage Site and Le Morne Cultural Landscape, among others.

Furthermore, two Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries will be signed in the presence of the President of Seychelles. The first one pertains to cooperation in the Health sector for the provision of medical personnel, the exchange of experience and technical assistance, while the other one concerns the twinning between Rodrigues and the Island of La Digue with a view to promoting and strengthening cultural ties, exchanging experience and best practices in various areas, including marine, education, fisheries, aquaculture, tourism, technology and investment promotion.

Mr Danny Antoine Rollen Faure graduated with a Degree in Political Science in Cuba and was first appointed as Minister for Education in April 1998. From 2001 to 2009, he was assigned several ministries, including Education and Youth, Finance, Trade, and Industries.

He has also overseen the implementation of the first generation of reforms under the macro economic reform programme which started in October 2008, and continues to direct the second generation of reforms as part of the on-going economic programme.

Mr Faure was appointed Vice-President in July 2010, holding Ministerial portfolios for Finance and Trade, Public Administration, and Information Communication Technology and was sworn in as President of the Republic of Seychelles on 16th October 2016.