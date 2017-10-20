Sudan: Six Years On, No Word On Kidnapped Critics

President Robert Mugabe's most recent Cabinet reshuffle has been roundly panned by critics, who believe it will not… Read more »

Khartoum — THE whereabouts of two Sudanese opposition politicians remain unknown six years after their abduction by state security agents. The families of Musa Ali Ahmed Abdeen and Malek Abdallah Abdulgadir remain concerned about the duo's physical integrity and safety after Sudanese National Security and Intelligence Services (NISS) kidnapped them in 2011. Abdeed (46) and Abdulgadir (45) were kidnapped from their homes and offices respectively in Kaduqli, South Kordofan. State security agents have allegedly subjected their relatives to reprisals by authorities for requesting information about the fate and whereabouts of the duo. It is reported between October 2015 and March 2017, witnesses saw Abdeen at the Kaduqli prison while Abdulgadir was spotted at the military hospital in Omdurman and the Port Sudan prison. Authorities have constantly denied the relatives any information about their fate and whereabouts. Khalifa Mohamed Rabban, President of the Alkarama rights group, called upon Sudanese authorities to immediately release the two men. "They should at the very least put them under the protection of the law." The kidnapping of the politicians is linked to a crackdown by the repressive government of President Omar al-Bashir in the conflict-torn South Kordofan. Some 700 people have been killed during the crisis.

