Namibia: Athletics Season Off to Good Start

THE athletics preseason is well underway with two events having recently taken place in Windhoek and the south of Namibia.

The 15th ATKV Caterserv Pentathlon took place in Windhoek with about 80 athletes representing five clubs from Windhoek, Rehoboth, Grootfontein and Gobabis in action.

They competed in pentathlon track and pentathlon field events from u13 to masters level.

There were some good early season performances with Ivan Geldenhuys (100m, 200m), Ryan Williams (discus), Jonathan Hanekom (200m) and Dwyn Ludwig (100m) posting impressive results.

Athletes from Rehoboth Athletics Club also put in some good performances, no doubt benefitting from their coaches' knowledge picked up at the Marathon Sugar Coaching Clinics which recently took place in Rehoboth and Stampriet.

The coaching courses were led by South African coaches Jonathan Greyvenstein and Linly de Beer and saw a fine turnout of more than 80 teachers and parents, mainly from the Hardap Region.

Namibian athletes will be aiming to qualify for some major international events next year.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games will be held at the Gold Coast in Australia from 4 to 15 April, while the deadline for qualification is on 31 January next year.

The third African Youth Games will be held in the Algerian capital, Algiers, from 19 to 28 July, while the Youth Olympic Games will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from 6 to 18 October.