Namibian Score Teams in SA

TWO Namibian teams participated in the annual Cup of Heroes competition organised by Score, which recently took place in Pretoria, South Africa.

Score is a non governmental organisation that uses sport to provide children and the youth with valuable skills and opportunities that they need to succeed in life and contribute to their communities.

The top two community youth teams who represented Score Namibia at the Cup of Heroes were from Mariental and Oshakati with 30 participants each, and they travelled to Pretoria to take on South Africa's top teams.

Cup of Heroes is a competition during which multi-skilled community youth teams from South Africa and Namibia compete in activities on and off the field, "scoring for social change".

In this competition, teams earn points not only from goals scored on the field, but also through their commitment to creating positive change in their communities by using sport as a tool to empower themselves and others.

In total, 12 teams competed in u16 mixed football, mixed netball, mixed volleyball, and girls and boys-only football. Furthermore, u14 tennis was added to the existing sport competitions.

Around 360 kids, young leaders and parents were part of the event in Pretoria. Teams also had to prepare exhibitions on topics related to environmental and social awareness, held performances of their own culture and that of a partner country assigned to them by the organisers.

The Cup of Heroes competition was preceded by a two-day youth forum to train 54 young leaders from 19 communities in the areas of leadership, teamwork and presentation skills, as well as in emotional intelligence, goal setting and planning, building partnerships, photography and social media as a storytelling tool. The workshops were facilitated by Score staff and 17 staff members from sporting gear manufacturer adidas who volunteered for the Cup of Heroes.