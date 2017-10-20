Kenya: Demonstration Press Statement

press release

As the country goes into fresh Presidential Elections on 26th October 2017, we have witnessed an escalation of political rhetoric accompanied by assault and other forms of violence against innocent Kenyans. IEBC officials engaged in training and preparations for the Presidential elections, have not been spared either.

Despite the frequent accusations levelled at the Police of alleged wanton killing and brutality, our records indicate that between 2nd and 16th October, 2017, four deaths have occurred as a result of Police intervention to stop violent demonstrations. Ten police officers have been injured and seven persons arrested who have been charged in court.

Here is the chronology of events:

On 6th Oct 2017 in Kusumu, violent demonstrators, barricaded roads leading to Kisumu town. The riotous mob later raided Tumaini Supermarket where they stole and destroyed goods estimated to be worth over Kshs. 6 million. Two supermarket workers were injured by the goons.

On 9th Oct 2017 in Nairobi, violent demonstrators marching along city streets, some armed with knives, stole mobile phones and other valuables from innocent passers-by. The violent demonstrators also attacked motorists along Uhuru Highway and damaged two Police cars and seven private motor vehicles.

On 9th Oct, 2017 within Kisumu, rioters pelted innocent passers-by with stones at Kibuye market in Kisumu town before stealing two fridges from Taifa Park after looting Garissa Lodge. They also hurled rocks at a police vehicle on patrol and smashed its windscreen.

On 11th Oct 2017 within Nairobi CBD, rioters demonstrated in the city centre and robbed innocent wananchi of their valuables. They also pelted parked motor vehicles with stones and damaged two Police vehicles.

And on 11th Oct 2017, a crowd stormed into IEBC offices in Kisumu and as they marched through the town, some hurled rocks at parked vehicles and display windows of business premises. Two Police officers and a male adult were injured in the melee.

On 11th Oct 2017 within Homa Bay town, the demonstration commenced peacefully but they suddenly turned wild and threw rocks at Homa Bay Police Station causing massive damage and injured a civilian member of staff. The mob also hurled rocks at Police officers and managed to snatch a firearm from an officer on duty which they threw into a burning shed that they had set ablaze.

On 13th Oct 2017 within Kisumu town, demonstrators threw stones at Kondele and Nyalenda Police Stations and injured two Police officers. They looted a wholesale shop and set it ablaze but the fire was put off by the officers. They also stole valuables from Rarieda hotel.

On 13th Oct 2017 in Bondo, looters pretending to be demonstrators broke into several shops and hurled rocks at Police Officers attempting to restore A large mob also advanced to the Police Station and hurled hundreds of rocks using catapults. In the process of restoring order, three civilians later died of their injuries while a Police Officer also suffered serious injuries.

On 13th Oct 2017 in Migori, demonstrators barricaded Migori- Awendo road while hurling rocks at passing motor cars and extorting money from motorists. In the effort to restore order, two Police officers were injured and a Police vehicle was severely damaged.

On 17th Oct 2017 in Awasi -Kisumu, Siaya and Vihiga, unruly youths attacked and injured severely IEBC officials going for training programs.

From our records, between 2nd and 16th October, 2017, four (4) persons have unfortunately lost their lives in the confrontations between rioters and Police officers on duty to restore order. Ten (10) police officers have been severely injured and seven (7) persons arrested. In each of the four instances where death occurred, investigations have been launched whose outcome shall be made public.

For the avoidance of doubt, let it be known to the public that assault and/or obstruction of public officers from carrying out their lawful duties is a serious criminal offence under the Penal Code (Cap 63) of the Laws of Kenya.

The Penal Code Sect. 253(e) clearly states that:

"Any person who assaults another person on account of any act done by him in the execution of any duty imposed on him by law, is guilty of a misdemeanor and is liable to imprisonment for five years"

Equally, the Penal Code Sect. 106 further states that:

"Whoever holds out any threat of injury to any person employed in the public service, or to any person in whom he believes that person employed in the public service to be interested, for the purpose of inducing that person employed in the public service to do any act or to forbear or delay to do any act connected with the exercise of the public functions of such person employed in the public service is guilty of an offence and is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years."

On the other hand, whereas it is the right of every citizen to participate or not to participate either as a voter or a candidate in an election, we wish to bring to the attention of the public that it is an offence under the country's Election Offences Act (No. 37 of 2016) to use force or violence to prevent another person from voting.

Section 11 of the Act clearly states:

"A person who, directly or indirectly in person or by any other person on his behalf, inflicts or threatens to inflict injury, damage, harm or loss on or against a person -

So as to induce or compel that person to support a particular candidate or political party;

On account of such person having voted or refrained from voting, or

In order to induce or compel that person to vote in a particular way or refrain from voting,

Commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding two million shillings or imprisonment for a term not exceeding six years or to both."

Further section 13 of the same Act states that:

"A person who interferes with election material, directly or indirectly, using threats of force, violence, harassment or otherwise … obstructs or hinders any election officer, candidate or agent in the execution of their lawful duties… commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to both..."

We wish to inform that the Police will endeavour to provide security throughout the country and ensure that those wishing to participate in the elections are accorded the space to exercise their democratic rights.

Finally, we wish to assure the Public that the National Police Service will always discharge its mandate in strict conformity with the law.

Following the decision that demonstrations should for the time being, not be allowed within CBDs of Nairobi, Kisumu and Mombasa, the concerned County Police commanders informed those who had notified them of their intention to hold processions that their request could not be granted for reasons as provided for by the Public Order Act, 2016. This communication was delivered accordingly.

Notwithstanding the fact that those who had organized these demonstrations had been informed about the decision, some went ahead in disregard to the law and organized violent protests and demonstrations. Whilst most parts of the country were calm, only a few parts of the following cities/towns were affected;

· In Nairobi County, there was an attempt by some politicians to storm the CBD but were stopped and situation normalized.

· In Kisumu, unrest was confined to Kondele, Nyalenda and Manyatta areas where rioters vandalized property and extorted money from motorists, besides engaging the police in running battles. The situation was later normalized.

· In Bondo Township, a large mob numbering about 2,000 people pelted Bondo Police Station with stones and robbed nearby shops of valuables. In the ensuing confrontation with the Police, two persons were unfortunately shot dead and one Police Officer seriously injured. The actual circumstances of the shooting are being investigated.

· In Mombasa, a handful of people numbering around one hundred and fifty attempted to match in CBD but were dispersed by the Police and the situation contained.

There were other demonstrations in Migori, Homabay and Kakamega which commenced and ended without any serious confrontations.

We wish to warn members of the public who engage in any manner of demonstration that they must refrain from attacking Police Stations or any other Police building. Such attacks will be deemed, among other violations of the law, as an attempt to steal firearms will elicit the appropriate response.

Equally, anybody found destroying or attempting to destroy any property or infringing on the rights of other people, will be dealt with in accordance to the law.

We reiterate that the National Police Service will in execution of its mandate, always act in strict fidelity to the law and without any fear or favour.

OVER 3,000 POLICE OFFICERS TRAINED BY NCIC

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has, since 2013, provided training to over 3,000 police officers who are currently assisting the Commission with collection of actionable intelligence on issues of hate speech, incitement to violence and ethnic profiling.

The NCIC Chairman Mr. Francis Ole Kaparo said the trained officers have equally been provided with voice recorders, camcorders and other necessary equipment to enable them perform their duties with ease.

Mr. Kaparo said this while addressing Regional and County commanders from all-over the country as well as senior officers from the National Intelligence Service, National Youth Service, Kenya Forest Services and the Kenya Prisons Service among other security agencies during a meeting at the Kenya School of Government.

The Former speaker of the National Assembly advised police officers to discharge their mandate without fear or favour and ensure that anybody found inciting members of public to violence, perpetrating hate speech or involved in ethnic profiling, is dealt with in accordance with the law.

He further advised them to remain civil but firm while discharging their duties besides safeguarding the security and safety of the people of Kenya as well as their property.