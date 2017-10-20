Liberia: LBS Apologizes to Movee National Chairman

The management of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) last Wednesday, expressed regret to the national chairman of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., for the erroneous report in a broadcast by its ELBC Lofa County correspondent, Tokpa Tarnue, in Foya.

Ledgerhood Rennie, Director General of LBS, who spoke on the Wednesday Super Morning Show (SMS) on LBS, said the medium deemed it right to add its voice to reporter Tarnue's to say sorry to Kemayah and the MOVEE party for the inconvenience the report caused them.

It may be recalled that on October 10, when Liberians were exercising their franchise across the country, the LBS Lofa County correspondent reported that Chairman Kemayah was invited by the Liberia National Police (LNP) for questioning for allegedly being caught dishing out cash to voters to cast their ballots for MOVEE standard bearer Dr. Mills Jones and party representative aspirant in that county.

The police in the county later clarified that the allegation leveled against Kemayah was not actually true as reported by Tarnue.

Tarnue said in his report that Kemayah, after the news broke, even told MOVEE partisans to remain calm and not take the law into their hands.

According to Rennie, when a news entity errs, it is a journalistic ethic to clarify and apologize, adding "We are doing it in good faith and hope that Mr. Kemayah and MOVEE can now move on with the matter."

The LBS station manager said their investigation, along with reporter Tarnue's follow-up, revealed that the report was false and misleading and that Kemayah was not involved in such an act as was reported.

Mr. Rennie said: "On behalf of the LBS management team, we regret the incident and hope that the reporter under the circumstances will do due diligence before filing in future reports."

He concluded by admonishing young reporters across the country who, "in the flourish of things, want to get information across, must first check the ABC and double check their sources."